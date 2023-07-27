Lincoln National Corp Has $432,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,812,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,049. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.