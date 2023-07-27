RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,077,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 96,056 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $2,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,155.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,532,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 1,188,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $4,302,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of RMGC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 5,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,270. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

