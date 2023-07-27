Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUA. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 534,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 406,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

BlueRiver Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 572,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,277. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

BlueRiver Acquisition Profile

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.