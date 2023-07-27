Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 23,765 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,150,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after acquiring an additional 528,482 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 1,535,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

