Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,123 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. 483,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.59. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,691,038.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,107 shares of company stock worth $14,038,685. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

