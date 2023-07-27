Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Profile

BHP traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $63.12. 2,542,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

