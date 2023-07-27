Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Entergy by 30.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Entergy by 5.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,016. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $122.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

