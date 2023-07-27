Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 3,261 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 663.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Comerica Stock Up 6.4 %

CMA stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,782. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.