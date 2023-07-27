Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 866 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 866 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HUBS traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $548.79. 246,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,538. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.39 and a 200-day moving average of $433.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $571.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,708,000.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.