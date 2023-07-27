Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.8 %

GRMN traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 750,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,206. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.