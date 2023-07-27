Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,578. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

