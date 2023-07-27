Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $22.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,966 shares of company stock valued at $48,933,432 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.