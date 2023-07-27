Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Kellogg by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after buying an additional 506,605 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.