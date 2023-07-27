Ieq Capital LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $239,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 581,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 28,942 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

