Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XME traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,799. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.