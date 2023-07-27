Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 11.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,470. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

