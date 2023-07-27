Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 192 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 2.2 %

PGR traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.23. 2,802,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.