Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 83,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

