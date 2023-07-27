Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.57. 1,472,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

