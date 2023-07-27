Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.96. 1,901,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.70.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

