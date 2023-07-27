Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

