Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,353 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,053,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.88. 150,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.43 and a 12 month high of $172.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

