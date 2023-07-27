Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.2% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.74. 8,725,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,972. The stock has a market cap of $460.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $158.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

