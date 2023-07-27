iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

EWP traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,727. The company has a market capitalization of $599.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

