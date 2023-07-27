Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.82. 15,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $347.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $88.76.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

