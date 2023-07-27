Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Fat Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 793,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 580,032 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 320,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,462,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

FATP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 3,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,822. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

