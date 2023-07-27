Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after acquiring an additional 165,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY remained flat at $34.38 on Wednesday. 2,876,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,783. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

