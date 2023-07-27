Ieq Capital LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,826,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,649,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 552,113 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.58. 321,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,738. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

