Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

PM stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,542. The company has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

