Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,260. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

