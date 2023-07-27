Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIO by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NIO by 512.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Nomura downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,589,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,613,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About NIO



NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

