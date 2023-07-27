Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after purchasing an additional 889,795 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,359. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,960,251. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

