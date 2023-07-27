Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCVI. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 72.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 352,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,670 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 337.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 1,638,183 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCVI remained flat at $10.28 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,808. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

