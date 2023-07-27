Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Argus boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Arista Networks Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $9.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,108. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.01. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,879.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.