Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 58,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 45.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.96. The stock had a trading volume of 684,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,710. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.80 and its 200 day moving average is $209.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

