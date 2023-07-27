Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 72,343 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 293,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

