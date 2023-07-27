Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,952 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 457,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

