Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,185 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Credicorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.33 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average is $137.55.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $6.7385 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

