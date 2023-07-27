Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $71,334,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

