Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.84. 489,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,772. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

