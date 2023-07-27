Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,144 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BGFV. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $123,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 153,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $224.94 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

