Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VDE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. 686,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $97.60 and a one year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

