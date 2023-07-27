Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,541.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 286.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

