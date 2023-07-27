Virtu Financial LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Cummins stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.20. 653,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

