Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 69,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.73. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

