Virtu Financial LLC Invests $277,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 479,411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.