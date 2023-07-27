Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

About Angang Steel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.