Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Angang Steel
