Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in July

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Adbri Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADLDY remained flat at $6.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Adbri has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.90.
Adbri Company Profile
