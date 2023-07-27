Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF stock remained flat at $40.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

