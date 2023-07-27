American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in July

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Business Bank Trading Up 4.2 %

American Business Bank stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 44,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531. American Business Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

